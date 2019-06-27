Re 1 deposit in bank accounts stuns farmers

A few farmers in the taluk have received just Re 1 in their bank accounts under the government's loan waiver of 2018.

The development assumes significance in the wake of the political slugfest over the issue.

The accounts of farmers Hanumanthappa and Umapathi of Lakshmisagara village got a mere Re 1, raising speculations as to whether the anomaly is the result of a goof-up by bank officials.

"Some people have received Rs 5,000 to Rs 25,000 in their accounts. It has become very strenuous making trips to the banks for the loan waiver amount. Bank officials refer us to the deputy commissioner or the manager of the lead bank," Hanumanthappa said.

Ningegowda, the lead bank manager, said Re 1 may have been deposited as only a trial.