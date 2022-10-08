Ready to face probe on affairs of Energy dept: DKS

Shivakumar was the energy minister between July 2014 to May 2018 in the Congress government

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 03:52 ist
Congress leader DK Shivakumar addresses media outside the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office after being summoned for questioning in connection with the National Herald money laundering case in New Delhi on Friday. Credit: PTI

KPCC president D K Shivakumar on Friday said he was ready to face inquiries pertaining to the decisions made in the energy department when he was its minister.

He was reacting to news reports that the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to probe into affairs of the Energy Department, including power purchase agreement and setting up of solar parks during the Congress regime when Siddaramaiah was the chief minister between May 13, 2013 and May 17, 2018.

Shivakumar was the energy minister between July 2014 to May 2018 in the Congress government.

“Let the state government order the CBI probe. Why judicial inquiry by a retired judge? I will face it,” he said.

“When I was the energy minister, I implemented several programmes in the renewable energy sector in the state. These schemes received appreciation from the Union Government. This has benefited the state government as well,” he told reporters here.

Shivakumar was in Delhi to appear before the Enforcement Directorate in connection with his contribution to Young India Trust, which runs National Herald.

“We know how the BJP government has indulged in corruption in the implementation of various schemes in Karnataka. To cover their misdeeds, they are probing previous government schemes. Let them probe,” he said.

