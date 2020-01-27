Ready to relinquish minister’s post if party wants: Govind Karjol

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol has said that he was prepared to relinquish his post if the party directs him to do so.

"I am a disciplined soldier of the party. I will abide by the directions of national president of the party, prime minister and the chief minister. I am committed to the decision of the party," Karjol said. He was speaking to reporters here on Tuesday.

Replying to a question, Karjol said that he had no information about Cabinet expansion, but there was no confusion in the party about it.

The deputy chief minister said that under "Airavata" scheme, the beneficiaries belonging to Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be provided mini goods and mulitiutility vehicles instead of cars.

"The previous government has extended financial assistance of RS 5 lakh under the scheme for the purpose of purchasing car. But, the beneficiaries did not not get any customers for letting out their vehicles and hence they are struggling to repay the loan. Therefore, it has been decided to extend the financial assistance to for purchasing mini goods and multipurpose vehicles," he said.

The government will bear 50% of the cost of the vehicle as financial assistance under the scheme.