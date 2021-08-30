Rebel candidates to be expelled from BJP: Kateel

State BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel said that rebels, who are in the fray for the election for Belagavi City Corporation, will be expelled from the party.

"We have sought a list of rebels in the fray and disciplinary action will be taken against them," he told reporters here on Monday.

He said there was a time when BJP could not get candidates to contest elections and now, they have many aspirants indicating that the party had grown.

"In the past few days, rebels have been asked to withdraw and retire from the contest. Those, who have defied the party and remain in the fray, will be expelled from the party on Tuesday after their list is made available," he said.

He predicted that BJP would win more than 45 seats in the Belagavi City Corporation based on the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the state government, led by B S Yediyurappa and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, he said.

On KPCC president D K Shivakumar’s comment that BJP could not conduct last rites of former Union minister Suresh Angadi and inclusion of free last rites by BCC in the election manifesto, Kateel said, Congress has never allowed people to live and troubled them even after death.

"Congress did not allow Dr B R Ambedkar’s last rites to be held in New Delhi or Mumbai. The BJP government decided to conduct the last rites of Angadi as per Covid-19 protocol that was in effect and a memorial has also been erected in his memory in New Delhi. Shivakumar does not respect laws, hence had been lodged in Tihar prison," he ridiculed.