Rebel litterateur Dr Channanna Walikar no more

DHNS
DHNS, Kalaburagi,
  • Nov 24 2019, 23:38pm ist
  • updated: Nov 24 2019, 23:38pm ist
Born on April 6, 1943, Walikar worked as high school teacher, lecturer and also served as a reader at Gulbarga University's Kannada Study Institute.

Rebel litterateur Dr Channanna Walikar who had been battling with liver cancer for two years died at a private hospital here on Sunday night. He was 77.

Walikar was admitted to the hospital four days ago after his health was deteriorated. He is survived by wife, two sons and daughter.

Born on April 6, 1943, he worked as high school teacher, lecturer and also served as a reader at Gulbarga University's Kannada Study Institute.

His last rites will be performed at Shankar Wadi of Chittapur taluk on Monday afternoon, said family members.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Gulbarga University
Comments (+)
 