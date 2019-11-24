Rebel litterateur Dr Channanna Walikar no more

Rebel litterateur Dr Channanna Walikar who had been battling with liver cancer for two years died at a private hospital here on Sunday night. He was 77.

Walikar was admitted to the hospital four days ago after his health was deteriorated. He is survived by wife, two sons and daughter.

Born on April 6, 1943, he worked as high school teacher, lecturer and also served as a reader at Gulbarga University's Kannada Study Institute.

His last rites will be performed at Shankar Wadi of Chittapur taluk on Monday afternoon, said family members.