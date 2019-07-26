Rebels hold firm, say won’t retract resignation

Rebel Congress-JD(S) legislators on Friday said that they would never return to their respective parties and their decision to resign was firm.

“It is a closed chapter now,” Hunsur JD(S) legislator A H Vishwanath told reporters, when asked about returning to the regional party.

Vishwanath said that none of the rebel legislators would withdraw their resignation and that they will resist all efforts by the coalition to lure them back.

“We are united and will stand rock solid. After a thorough discussion, we took the decision to resign,” he said.

He charged that a few coalition leaders were deliberately spreading rumours that they were in touch with the rebel legislators. “It is totally false if any leader claims that he is in touch with us because these leaders have no face to talk to us,” he said.

The former JD(S) state president said that the rebels were very clear on their next move.

“We wanted to bring down the Congress-JD(S) government. It is fulfilled now. We will now choose our own path,” he said, adding that their resignation was their dissent against the party leadership. Yellapur MLA Shivaram Hebbar and Pratapgouda Patil (Maski) also said they would not withdraw their resignation. Hirekerur legislator B C Patil said the rebels would prefer to retire from politics, but would not reconsider their decision. “Nobody has contacted us,” Patil said.