Reconsider Sabarmati Ashram facelift, BKC tells Centre

Chandrashekar said the Ashram “is far more significant”

DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 31 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2021, 01:05 ist
Senior Congress leader B K Chandrashekar has termed as “quite disturbing” the plan to modernise the Sabarmati Ashram, founded by Mahatma Gandhi.  

Responding to the July 25 DH story on this, Chandrashekar said the Ashram “is far more significant” than all other buildings that are historically and politically significant. The Ashram reflects the simplicity of Gandhi’s life, he said.

Also read: Fears as Gandhi’s ashram gears up for ‘world-class’ makeover

“Does it deserve an un-Gandhian facelift by a government whose ideology of Hindutva directly conflicts with Gandhian beliefs, merely to turn it into a showpiece for foreign dignitaries? Would Gandhiji approve of ostentation costing Rs 1,200 crore to convert his Ashram into a tourist haven? It will be to his credit if the PM reconsiders this ill-considered project,” Chandrashekar said in a statement. 

