Record 7.65 lakh cases settled in Lok Adalat

As many as 7,65,077 cases were settled in the Lok Adalat held on Saturday. Justice B Veerappa, executive chairman of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority (KSLSA) on Monday said that the number of settled cases is a new record in one day of Lok Adalat.

Justice Veerappa said that as a new initiative, on the request of the police, Lok Adalat notices were issued for the recovery of more than Rs 1,000 crore in pending traffic violations. In the Lok Adalat held on Saturday, a total of 2,23,590 traffic challan petty cases were disposed of as pre-litigation cases and a fine amount of around Rs 22.4 crore was collected, he said.

Among the other cases in the Lok Adalat, a total 1,128 matrimonial disputes were settled and 107 couples were reunited in the conciliation. It was informed in the press conference that in a unique maintenance case on the file of the Senior Civil Judge at Kalghatgi in Dharwad district, a couple residing separately for more than 50 years, with the petitioner wife aged 80 years and husband aged 85 years, were reunited.

A total of 4,076 motor vehicle cases were disposed of in the Lok Adalat and a compensation award of Rs 184 crore was settled. It was informed that 97 pending cases of Karnataka Information Commission and 194 cases arising out of Karnataka Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission were also settled in the Lok Adalat.