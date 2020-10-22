Recoveries outnumber fresh cases for 8th day on trot

The recovery count outnumbered fresh Covid cases in Karnataka for the 8th consecutive day. On Thursday, 13,550 patients were discharged, post-recovery, which is far higher than the 5,778 new cases that were reported.

This has taken the recovered count to 6,84,834. As on October 22, the state has 92,927 active carriers of the virus. A total of 74 new Covid deaths took the toll to 10,770.

Thursday’s case count has swelled the tally to 7,88,551 in the state.

Meanwhile, the positivity rate for the day remained at 5.38% while the case fatality rate for Thursday was 1.28%. Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, “We conducted 1,07,354 tests across 155 labs in the state today out of which 86,501, (which accounts to more than 80%) are RT-PCR tests.” Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,807 fresh cases, followed Mysuru 308, Bengaluru Rural 280, Chikakbalapur 237, and Ballari 218.