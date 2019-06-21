Recruitment: Govt seeks clarification from KSOU

State Higher Education department has sought clarification from the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU) Mysore over the absorption of 22 temporary teachers on permanent basis in the year 2012.

Following the notice issued by Comptroller of Auditor General (CAG) to the state Higher Education department seeking an explanation on absorption of 22 temporary teaching staff on permanent basis, the additional chief secretary of the Higher Education department had communicated to the university authorities on June 19, 2019, asking them to submit clarification on what basis these staff were given permanent postings, along with details of the sub-clause prepared and whether the same was submitted to the Governor.

A copy of the communication, which is available with the DH, reads, “As the objection was raised by the CAG in the audit report, the university should submit a clarification for the same. The CAG has also raised an objection over the qualifications of the 22 staff, so the university should provide all the necessary measures taken while recruiting those staff.”