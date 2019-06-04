Reddy supporters stage protest

The supporters of senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday staged a protest in front of KPCC office on Queen’s Road, demanding that their leader should be made a minister.

Former Bengaluru mayor Manjunath Reddy and a number of Congress corporators in BBMP were among those who protested.

“Reddy is a loyal Congress leader. He has contributed immensely for the development of Bengaluru. He should be inducted into the Cabinet,” Manjunath Reddy said. Earlier, Ramalinga Reddy, who is seven-time MLA, had taken a dig at the state Congress leadership for “neglecting” senior leaders of the party.