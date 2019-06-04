Reddy supporters stage protest

P M Raghunandan
P M Raghunandan, DH News Service, Bengaluru
  • Jun 04 2019, 22:34pm ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2019, 23:55pm ist
Followers of Ramalinga Reddy, staging protest demanding give the minister post to senior leader Ramalinga Reddy, in front of Karnataka State Congress Office, Queens Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday. Photo by S K Dinesh

The supporters of senior Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy on Tuesday staged a protest in front of KPCC office on Queen’s Road, demanding that their leader should be made a minister.

Former Bengaluru mayor Manjunath Reddy and a number of Congress corporators in BBMP were among those who protested.

“Reddy is a loyal Congress leader. He has contributed immensely for the development of Bengaluru. He should be inducted into the Cabinet,” Manjunath Reddy said. Earlier, Ramalinga Reddy, who is seven-time MLA, had taken a dig at the state Congress leadership for “neglecting” senior leaders of the party.

