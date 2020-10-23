Refuse nod to re-promulgation of ordinances, Guv urged

Continuing their protest against the state government, the Federation of Farmers' Association in the state have now written to Governor Vajubhai Vala asking him not to give his nod to re-promulgation of ordinances pertaining to APMC Act, land reforms and labour laws.

Earlier this month, the state Cabinet had decided to re-promulgate these ordinances, as the Bills were not cleared in the recent legislature session.

Both APMC and Land Reforms Bills were not passed in the Legislative Council, even though it was passed in the Assembly. Taking objection to this, the farmers' federation cited a Supreme Court order in this regard, which prohibits such a re-promulgation. The farmers' association urged the governor not to consent to the government's move.