Regional panel nod to widen Karnataka-Goa border road draws flak

The vehement opposition and legal challenges notwithstanding, the highway authorities have managed to get clearance to widen a section (Anmod-Mollem) of NH 4A (NH 748) that connects Goa and Karnataka.

Work on the section, which will result in clearing 12,097 trees, has been opposed by NGOs and activists who had alleged that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and Goa’s Public Works Department have split the projects into pieces to ensure length of project doesn’t cross 100 km and thereby avoid the restrictions of environment clearance rules.

The Regional Empowered Committee (REC), which looked into the the Anmod-Mollem section widening in February this year, had urged the NHAI to reconsider the proposal. Noting that the doubling of Tinaighat-Kulem railway line has been approved, it sounded caution against multiple linear projects in the sensitive the Western Ghats.

However, last month, the REC gave the green signal to the project with a direction that NHAI incorporate the suggestions of the Central Empowered Committee appointed by the Supreme Court.

“It’s a tricky situation. The REC tried to take a holistic view by looking at road, rail and power lines cutting through the ghat sections. The approval was given after considering the CEC report - submitted to the Supreme Court - red-flagged the railway line but recommended widening the road with some restrictions,” a source said.

An activist said the like-minded persons and organisations will approach the court once again seeking review of the previous order. “There was no evidence of a project proposed on the Goa side when the court was hearing the matter. Now that the officials have given details, it’s time the issue is brought to the notice of the court,” he said.

Growthwatch, an NGO, said, “The REC has approved an “ill-conceived route” for coal transportation by ignoring the multiple warnings by climate change

experts.”

“People of Goa and Karnataka have been fighting to safeguard their environment. It is unacceptable that the REC chooses to ignore all this and deliberately approves this ill-conceived coal route. It is indeed a sad day when a UNESCO heritage site and tigers fall prey to vested interests of coal companies,”

it said.

