Relentless rain, landslides pour more misery on Kodagu, Malnad

Unrelenting rain, coupled with strong winds and landslides, has poured more misery on Kodagu and other Malnad districts.

Landslides were reported at Cherangala and along Brahmagiri hills on Friday. Many families in the hilly district have been displaced due to flooding and landslides.

The road connectivity between Madikeri and Mangaluru has been cut off after a portion of a hill caved in on the highway. Traffic on Madikeri-

Kushalnagar route was stalled following the submergence of Bhetri bridge. A few residential areas in Kushalnagar have been inundated by the floodwaters of

Cauvery.

Meanwhile, the hostile weather prevented the NDRF personnel from taking up the search operation at the Brahmagiri Hills site where the family of chief priest of Talacauvery and several cattle heads were feared to have been buried alive in heaps of mud following a landslide on Wednesday night.

District in-charge Minister V Somanna on Friday took stock of the flood situation in Bhagamandala.

Bhagamandala recorded a whopping 40 cm of rain in the last 24 hours (ending 8 am on Friday). Madikeri received 23 cm while Virajpet witnessed 18 cm of rain.

The vehicular traffic on Charmadi Ghat has been stopped till August 11 following a few landslides at several points on the stretch.

People travelling to Dakshina Kannada from Chikkamagaluru have to take the Kottigehara-Kalasa-Kudremukh route or take the Shiradi Ghat.

With Chikkamagaluru and Shivamogga witnessing heavy to very heavy showers, Tunga, Bhadra, Hemavathi rivers and many rivulets, streams and falls have come alive.

Dakshina Kannada and Udupi continued to receive copious rains.

Red alert for Kodagu

There’s no let-up in rain for four Malnad districts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavier to very heavy rainfall for Kodagu, Shivamogga, Hassan and Chikkamagaluru for Saturday.

A red alert warning has been issued to the said districts. The weather department has predicted heavy showers in coastal districts and south interior Karnataka till August 11. With wind speeds touching 50 kmph and high tidal waves hitting the coast, the IMD has warned the fishermen not to venture

into sea.