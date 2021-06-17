HC asks govt to help domestic workers with registration

Relief: HC asks govt to help domestic workers with registration

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • Jun 17 2021, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 03:34 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The High Court on Thursday directed the state government to give wide publicity about facilities available to get online registration for domestic workers who cannot register themselves for purpose.

The Domestic Workers Rights’ Union claimed that the May 28, 2021 order makes registration in the Seva Sindhu portal mandatory for getting Rs 2,000 benefit, announced for the unorganized sector by the government.

The petitioner claimed that such an insistence would disentitle a large number of members from receiving the compensation.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka, pointed out that though the state has given a large number of advertisements, it was not mentioned that the beneficiaries can approach common service centres along with the document and get the registration done.

“Perhaps the state government is proceeding on the assumption that all domestic workers can use the internet and upload photos and employment certificates,” the court said, asking the government to give wide publicity to agencies that can be used by the domestic workers to register themselves.

The court also directed the petitioners to depute representatives to various common service offices with a view to ascertain the facilities claimed by the government are available. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka High Court
domestic workers
Covid-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

End of road for controversial Snapchat 'speed filter'

End of road for controversial Snapchat 'speed filter'

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

Hidden Black scientists proved the polio vaccine worked

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

30% pay raises can’t stop junior banker exodus in Asia

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Covid-19 has brought globalisation to the spotlight

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

Why is short-sightedness increasing in children?

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

'Are you back with us?': Eriksen doctor recalls ordeal

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

DH Toon | 'Don't worry we have an orange tick'

 