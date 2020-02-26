Remark on Doreswamy: Cong seeks action against Yatnal

Condemning BJP leader Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for calling freedom fighter H S Doreswamy names, the Congress on Wednesday staged a protest demanding the ruling party to take disciplinary action against him.

The Congress staged a symbolic protest. Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah, said they would intensify the agitation when the Assembly session commences on March 2.

“Doreswamy took part in the Quit India movement and had served jail time during the freedom struggle. Today, the citizens of this country are reaping the benefits of the struggle of such leaders,” Siddaramaiah said.

“Yatnal’s statement is not just a humiliation to the senior leader, but to freedom fighters as a community,” he added. KPCC working president Eshwar Khandre alleged that there was totalitarianism in the country. Former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar added that Yatnal was not fit to be in the Assembly. “The BJP must expel him immediately,” he demanded.

The Opposition Congress and JD(S) also flayed the BJP government for hiking KSRTC bus fares by 12%. Condemning the move, JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy said the government decision came even as common citizens grappled with inflation.