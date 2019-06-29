'Remove abolished provision from PU accountancy books'

Accountancy subject teachers have demanded the competent authority to remove the abolished provision from the syllabus of II PUC of state pre-university colleges.

In a complaint to National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and to the department of pre-university education, a group of subject teachers highlighted, “Accounting treatment of internally generated goodwill in the admission of a partner and retirement of a partner is not as per present AS-26 and AS10 in the present textbooks. Instead, it is according to the old abolished provision of AS-26.”

Accountancy teacher Basavaraj S Bagewadi said, “If we teachers teach students as per abolished provisions then we will be delivering wrong information to them. In the future when they go for higher studies they will carry what they learned at the PUC level, which is wrongly mentioned.”

Teachers have requested the department to issue a correction to teach chapters as per the present AS-26 and AS-10 provisions for the current academic year and introduce corrections in the textbook itself before sending them to print, for next year.