Remove crash guards before entering Tamil Nadu or pay fine

The vehicles bound for Tamil Nadu from the state should be ready to pay fine at the border, if the crash guard on their vehicles is not removed.

The Tamil Nadu traffic police have launched a drive against the vehicles with crash guards (bullbars), and the vehicles with the guards entering the border are being stopped at the checkpost and fined.

As the extra bumper guards results in heavy injuries to the passengers at the time of accidents, the police have launched the drive and have been imposing fine on the violators.

According to the police, the extra guards does not allow the sensors to function properly and not allow the airbags to open at the time of mishaps, resulting in deaths and serious injuries to the passengers. Hence, the police have decided not to allow bumpers on the vehicles, and have issued an order in this regard.

Though there is a rule that the bumper crash guards are not allowed to be fixed on the vehicles, it is not being followed. Now, the Transport Department of Tamil Nadu have taken stern action in this regard.

The operation is being conducted across the Nilgiris district, adjoining Gundlupet taluk. Hundreds of people pass through the taluk to Ooty and other tourism spots via the taluk.

Speaking to DH, driver Nagaraju said, "The personnel on duty at Tamil Nadu border checkpost and have been checking all the moving vehicles. They stop the vehicles with crash guards and remove them. Besides, fine is also imposed. It is good if the travellers remove the bumper guards on their vehicles before venturing into the state."