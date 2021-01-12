Remove crash guards before entering TN or pay fine

Remove crash guards before entering Tamil Nadu or pay fine

Gayathri V Raj
Gayathri V Raj, DHNS,
  • Jan 12 2021, 18:53 ist
  • updated: Jan 12 2021, 18:53 ist
Clearing the crash guard of a vehicle. Representative image/Credit: DH File Photo

The vehicles bound for Tamil Nadu from the state should be ready to pay fine at the border, if the crash guard on their vehicles is not removed.

The Tamil Nadu traffic police have launched a drive against the vehicles with crash guards (bullbars), and the vehicles with the guards entering the border are being stopped at the checkpost and fined.

As the extra bumper guards results in heavy injuries to the passengers at the time of accidents, the police have launched the drive and have been imposing fine on the violators.

According to the police, the extra guards does not allow the sensors to function properly and not allow the airbags to open at the time of mishaps, resulting in deaths and serious injuries to the passengers. Hence, the police have decided not to allow bumpers on the vehicles, and have issued an order in this regard.

Though there is a rule that the bumper crash guards are not allowed to be fixed on the vehicles, it is not being followed. Now, the Transport Department of Tamil Nadu have taken stern action in this regard.

The operation is being conducted across the Nilgiris district, adjoining Gundlupet taluk. Hundreds of people pass through the taluk to Ooty and other tourism spots via the taluk.

Speaking to DH, driver Nagaraju said, "The personnel on duty at Tamil Nadu border checkpost and have been checking all the moving vehicles. They stop the vehicles with crash guards and remove them. Besides, fine is also imposed. It is good if the  travellers remove the bumper guards on their vehicles before venturing into the state."

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Tamil Nadu
traffic laws
Traffic police

What's Brewing

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

A look at some of world's longest prison sentences

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Explained: How Bird Flu spreads

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Wildlife faces threat from discarded face masks

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

Decoded: Why Covid-19 is more lethal than pneumonia

 