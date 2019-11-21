Renewal of recognition: Schools rue delays by edu dept

Private school managements in the state have claimed that officials of the department of public instruction at the local level are delaying renewal of recognition (RR), despite clear instructions from the higher-ups.

According to private school managements, some block education officers (BEOs) are rejecting renewal applications for no reason.

"In some blocks, they are rejecting applications, saying the schools are not equipped with fire extinguishers. This is not the time to verify all such issues. We are applying for RR to avoid inconvenience to our students appearing for class 10 exam," said the management representative of a private school in Bengaluru.

Arun Shahapur, Member of the Legislative Council, said he also heard such complaints from schools, alleging local officials were harassing them in the name of renewal.

"I also received complaints from some school managements and brought this to the notice of the officials concerned. If they have any issues, let them issue notices to the schools, while rejecting applications," said Shahapur.

Meanwhile, private school managements have questioned the department for doing the renewal process manually.

"When all other processes have been made online through Students Achievement Tracking System (SATS) software, why is the renewal of recognition not manual," questions D Shashi Kumar, general secretary of the Associated Management of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka.

"We have requested the officials several times to include RR under online to avoid corruption at the local level and also the harassment to schools," Shashi Kumar said.

Recently, the director Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) conducted video conference with all BEOs and directed them not to hold any RR applications and clear them immediately to avoid inconveniences to students. "Even after that many applications have been rejected at the local level which will cause trouble to students who are preparing for their board exams," says Shashi Kumar.

"Let the department impose these conditions for government schools too," the private school managements said.

"As per the norms renewal should be given for a period of five years. But due to the lack of monitoring at the higher level, the officials at local level are doing it for one year," Shashi Kumar said. There are over 18,000 private unaided schools in the state and renewal of recognition costs Rs 50,000 per school.