Renukacharya appointed political secretary

In an attempt to placate the sulking MLA, M P Renukacharya, the State government appointed him as political secretary to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday.

Renukacharya, the MLA from Honnali constituency (Davangere district) had made his dissatisfaction clear soon after the list of Cabinet ministers was announced. He had attacked the party leadership for including DyCM Laxman Savadi - who had lost the 2018 Assembly elections.

He is the second MLA to be appointed political secretary to chief minister, after Yelahanka MLA S R Vishwanath. Political secretary to chief minister is entitled to all facilities on a par with Cabinet minister.