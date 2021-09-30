Renukacharya, Jeevaraj made CM's political secretaries

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2021, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 07:22 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Honnali MLA Renukacharya MP and former Sringeri MLA DN Jeevaraj have been appointed as political secretaries to Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. The two had enjoyed the same status during the tenure of former CM B S Yediyurappa.

B S Yediyurappa
basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

