Renukacharya, Jeevaraj made CM's political secretaries

Honnali MLA Renukacharya MP and former Sringeri MLA DN Jeevaraj have been appointed as political secretaries to Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai. The two had enjoyed the same status during the tenure of former CM B S Yediyurappa.
