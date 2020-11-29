Reply post to pro-terror graffiti goes viral

Following the alleged pro-terror writings on the wall of an apartment, a post on ‘Uthara Idu’ (This is the answer) has gone viral on social media.

By editing the graffiti supporting pro-terror organisation, the post was written in the name of RSS. It read: “You can invite anyone. Are we Anganwadi kids eating upma? This is ‘Modified’ India.” The words -- RSS and Indian Army -- are written in the hashtag.

Meanwhile, the teams, set up by police, to probe into the graffiti writing have intensified their work.

No one had been arrested so far, police clarified. Three teams had been formed to crack the case.

CCB sleuths and sub-division Kadri station team had been working on clues that would lead police to miscreants. A technical team was also constituted to look into the CCTV footages of nearby areas.

The incident might have occurred late at night. Spray paint was used for the graffiti, a source added.