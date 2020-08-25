Report on losses due to rain to be compiled after meeting with officials on Wednesday, says B S Yediyurappa

Report on losses due to rain by Wednesday: BSY

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa conducting aerial inspection of rains and flood like situation losses in Belagavi and Bagalkot districts on Tuesday.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that losses caused due to rains and flood-like situation in Belagavi and Dharwad districts has been reviewed during the meeting with elected representatives and officials. Another meeting will be held in Bengaluru on Wednesday to compile the losses before deciding on compensation.

Speaking to reporters after a review meeting at the airport here on Tuesday, Yediyurappa said, losses caused due to rains and floods during the previous year and current monsoon have been reviewed. Compensation for crop losses will be released soon and officials have been asked to ensure that its not misused.

Finances of the state were not good due to Covid-19 situation, yet government has been paying salaries of it's employees. We hope that the situation will come to normal in next two to three months, he said.

Roads and bridges have been damaged in the rains. Elected representatives have requested for funds for patchwork, he said.

Yediyurappa said that the losses of houses and crops will be released as per NDRF norms.

