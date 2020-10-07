Report on reopening of schools in Karnataka to be submitted in a week

Report on reopening of schools in Karnataka in a week

Ranjith Kandya
Ranjith Kandya, DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Oct 07 2020, 14:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 14:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH Photo

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said the state government was not in a hurry to reopen schools.

"A detailed report on whether to open school immediately or not will be submitted to the Education department within one week," he said.

The Minister was speaking to reporters in the city. He said, opinion of the parents, the teachers, educationalists will be collected.

Sriramulu said, "The government is not in a hurry to open schools. Children, parents and teachers health is much important for us," he said.

