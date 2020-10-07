Report on reopening of schools in Karnataka to be submitted in a week

Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday said the state government was not in a hurry to reopen schools.

"A detailed report on whether to open school immediately or not will be submitted to the Education department within one week," he said.

The Minister was speaking to reporters in the city. He said, opinion of the parents, the teachers, educationalists will be collected.

Sriramulu said, "The government is not in a hurry to open schools. Children, parents and teachers health is much important for us," he said.