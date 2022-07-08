Reservoirs witnessing copious inflows

The reservoirs in Karnataka are fast filling up owing to torrential rain in their catchments. Inflow into Tungabhadra reservoir has gone up drastically. In the last two days, the dam has received more than 12 tmcft of water. The dam with maximum storage capacity of 105.788 tmcft has at present 64.728 tmcft.
Almatti reservoir across Krishna river on Friday clocked inflow of 75,207 (6.5 tmcft), thanks to incessant rain in the Western Ghats of Maharashtra.
In Malnad, Tunga, Bhadra and Linganamakki reservoirs have been receiving copious inflows.
Down south, Hemavathi and Vatehole reservoirs in Hassan district and KRS in Mandya are inching towards the full reservoir levels.
