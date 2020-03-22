Residents rush Malaysia-returned youth to hospital

DHNS
Bagalkot,
  Mar 22 2020
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 22:55 ist

The residents of a village in Hungund taluk of Bagalkot district forcibly took a youth who had come home a week ago from Malaysia to the district hospital. He is being kept in the isolation ward under observation.

The youth was down with fever. Panic-stricken residents, in view of his foreign trip, called an ambulance and rushed him to the hospital.

He is recovering now. Prima facie, it does not appear that he is infected by the novel Coronavirus. However, as a precaution, a throat swab sample of the youth has been sent to Bengaluru lab, informed district surgeon Dr Prakash
Biradar.

