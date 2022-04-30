Resign for impartial probe, Siddaramaiah tells Home Minister

Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah on Saturday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, a day after the government decided to annul the exam results of the scam-hit recruitment of 545 police sub-inspectors.

“Home Minister Araga Jnanendra has acknowledged the scam in the 545 PSI recruitment exam and cancelled the process. On what moral grounds can he continue as home minister? He should immediately resign for an impartial investigation to continue,” Siddaramaiah said in a series of tweets in which he sought an impartial probe into the scam.

“Our police department cannot run under this fake and inefficient chowkidar,” Siddaramaiah said, accusing Jnanendra of protecting the corrupt, murderers

and rapists.

Also read: PSI exam scam: 12 candidates held

“If the PSI exam is re-conducted under the inefficient home minister, it will not be a surprise if the new incoming PSIs are also inefficient and corrupt,” the Congress leader added.

Siddaramaiah also trained his guns at Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on the government’s decision to hold fresh exams.

“Is the decision to re-conduct the 545 PSI exam an attempt to ensure justice to honest candidates? Or, an attempt to save the big brains behind the scam?” he said.

“When the whole BJP government in Karnataka is corrupt, we have no confidence that the PSI scam investigation by CID will be fair and impartial. The investigation should be monitored by a sitting High Court judge,” the former chief minister demanded.