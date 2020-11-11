Restrict derogatory, inflammatory content: Karnataka govt tells social media firms

Limit derogatory content: K'taka to social media firms

Bommai said that the government was initiating measures to prevent cybercrime in the state

Akram Mohammed, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Nov 11 2020, 15:42 ist
  • updated: Nov 11 2020, 15:43 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

The Karnataka government has requested social media platforms to restrict derogatory and inflammatory content, said Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, here Wednesday.

The decision was in the wake of social disturbances caused due to such posts in the state, resulting in losses to damage and property.

Speaking to DH, Bommai said that the government was in regular touch with representatives of all social media platforms. "The Home Department organises regular meetings with Facebook, Twitter and other firms. We have requested them to come up with a 'filter' to prevent hateful content on social media," he said.

It can be recalled that a social media post had triggered the violent DJ Halli riots, resulting in three deaths due to police firing apart from other damages.

