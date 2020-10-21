Restriction for darshan at Kollur temple on October 24

The authorities have restricted the darshan of deity at Kollur Mookambika Temple from 5 pm on October 24.
The rathotsava of the temple will be held on the day of Mahanavami at 5 pm. As a precautionary measure to check the spread of Covid-19, the rathotsava is restricted for the devotees and will be held in the presence of priests, and staff of the temple. The Vidyarambha will be initiated at the temple on October 25 from 4 am. Only children along with parents are allowed for vidyarambha.
