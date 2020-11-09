Results of Assembly bypolls, Council elections on November 11

The results of bypolls held for two Legislative Assembly constituencies and polls of four Legislative Council constituencies will be out on Tuesday. While security is beefed around counting centres, prohibitory orders will be in place within 100 metres of counting centres.

Briefing about arrangements at Jnanakshi Vidyaniketan School, where counting of RR Nagar constituency will take place, Bengaluru city police Commissioner Kamal Pant said bursting of crackers or celebrating the victory of any candidate in groups are forbidden in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Action will be initiated against those who violate these directions, he said. Similar arrangements are made at Government Polytechnic College, Tumakuru, where votes of Sira constituency are to be counted. Prohibition on the sale of liquor is also in place in both the constituencies ahead of the results.

Counting of votes for elections from Bengaluru Teachers’ and Southeast Graduates’ constituencies of the Legislative Council will take place at Government Arts College, Bengaluru.

Votes for the Karnataka West Graduates’ constituency will be counted at Agriculture University, Yettinagudda, Dharwad, while Gulbarga University (Kalaburagi) is the counting centre for the North East Teacher’s constituency of the Council.

While Assembly polls is a battle of prestige for the ruling and Opposition parties, the ruling BJP is trying to shore up its numbers in the Council by trying to secure all the four seats.

Winning all four would secure the single largest party tag for the BJP in the Council, replacing the Congress. Before the polls, BJP had 27 seats in the Council against Congress’ 28. JD(S) has 14 MLCs.