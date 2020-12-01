'Resume Ksheera Bhagya': Nutritionists write letter to Karnataka CM

A group of nutritionists, doctors, advocates and activists on Tuesday appealed to the government to resume the 'Ksheera Bhagya' scheme in the state.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, the group requested that the programme be restarted, regardless of the decision on reopening of schools.

Citing closure of schools due to Covid-19, the government had discontinued distribution of milk to children in government and government-aided schools under the Ksheera Bhagya scheme.

Noting that the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) had witnessed surplus procurement of milk, the activists said, "The reluctance of the government to provide milk, milk powder is unjustified when KMF has been reporting surplus procurement of milk, for which it is unable to find a market."

The nutritionists have cautioned the government that if the worsening situation of kids' malnutrition is not addressed immediately, it could even reverse the limited progress achieved in the last few years towards malnutrition-free Karnataka.