Revenue dept deputy secretary in soup over tahsildar transfer

A deputy secretary in the Revenue Department has landed in soup for allegedly subverting the procedure and trying to exploit Tahsildars in the matters of transfer.

In his order dated June 25, which has come to light recently, Revenue Department Principal Secretary N Manjunath Prasad has stated that T C Kantharaj (Services-3), deputy secretary, has pressurised officials to bypass higher ups in issuing transfer orders.

The order further states that Kantharaj would call Tahsildar Grade-2 officials to his room and reveal details of senority list, which had led to unnecessary pressure from MLAs and ministers.

"He has pressurised staffs to issue transfer orders, despite stay orders from the courts, without bringing the same to the notice of higher ups," the order said.

Things came to the head when the official started subverting the procedure for issuing recruitment orders for Tahsildars of the 2017 batch. As per the rule, the orders should be sent via post to the candidates without mediation. However, the deputy secretary handed over the copy of the orders and told them to report to work "in violation of the rule".

While mentioning that Kantharaj has been sent back to the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect, the order which accuses him of misdemeanor, doesn't recommend any action. To a question, Prasad said, "I have mentioned the charges, DPAR will take a call."