Revenue dept sleeping on tainted KAS officer's files

The revenue department has turned a deaf ear to the government’s request for details about a top official accused of “illegally transferring” government land to private parties.

M G Shivanna, a KAS officer who was assistant commissioner of the Bengaluru North subdivision till recently, is under a shadow in three cases involving land dealings. He had earned the ire of the High Court in one of them.

Documents accessed by DH show that the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) has been reminding the revenue department for more than a year to hand over documents related to land transfers effected by Shivanna. Sources said he was transferred recently, ahead of the elections.

In the third reminder sent last month, the DPAR undersecretary says she has not received a reply despite the urgent nature of the cases and given the strict directions issued by the High Court.

The posts of tahsildars and the assistant commissioner in Bengaluru Urban district are highly coveted, with the High Court expressing concern over officials “shelling out money” to get the postings.

Land worth Rs 100 cr

The first case listed by the DPAR involves Shivanna, as assistant commissioner in Bengaluru South, taking up a suo motu case and granting ownership of 1.5 acres of government land to one Toti Yellappa.

The land is located next to Royal Meenakshi Mall (Survey No 63 of Hulivamu), adjacent to Bannerghatta Road, with a potential value of Rs 100 crore.

The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB), asked to probe the matter, had also written to the revenue department.

In a letter dated March 31, 2022, the ACB requested the department to hand over internal inquiry files with regard to Shivanna, booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The department began an internal inquiry after a question was raised in the Assembly over the government’s failure to act in land grab cases, as pointed out by the A T Ramaswamy committee. However, the files are yet to reach DPAR.

Fabricated records

As per the DPAR, the second case involves 4 acres of government land, valued at about Rs 20 crore, in Survey No 86 of Kumbalgodu. The DPAR sought details about Shivanna “illegally transferring the land based on fabricated records” to one Renukaiah.

The order for the transfer of khata to Renukaiah was issued within 20 days of the assistant commissioner taking up the petition, the DPAR said, adding that the officer had helped the land mafia.

Houses demolished

In its order dated March 15, 2021, the High Court said Shivanna was involved in a “diabolic conspiracy” and “abused his office” to pass an order in favour of one Muniraju, who had claimed ownership of one acre and 30 guntas in Doddathogur of Begur hobli.

Observing that a violation of procedure by Shivanna had led to the demolition of houses in the possession of rightful owners and tenants, the court ordered the additional chief secretary of the revenue department to initiate an inquiry.

Action against officers of the rank of the assistant commissioner is taken by the DPAR. DH contacted its officials to ask about the progress in Shivanna’s case. “We are yet to receive a response from the revenue department,” a source said.

N Jayaram, secretary, revenue department, who took charge four months ago, said he would act right away. “I was not made aware of this matter. We will send our response to the DPAR immediately,” he said.

When DH called Shivanna, he said the High Court had upheld his order in the matter involving 1.5 acres of government land near Meenakshi Mall.

With regard to the High Court’s March 2021 order in the case involving the demolition of houses, Shivanna sent DH a Supreme Court order, which states that the status quo be maintained. He said he couldn’t recall the Kumbalagodu case.