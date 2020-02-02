Revenue from temples not to be used for other religions: minister

Minister for Muzrai, Kota Srinivas Poojary, on Sunday said the money earned by the temples coming under the Hindu religious institutions and charitable endowments department will not be utilised for other purposes and would be totally used for developing the respective temples.

Speaking to reporters here, Poojary said, “There is a lot of confusion among the public that the money from temples are being diverted to develop the places of worship of other religions. We are trying to clear it. After BJP government came to power, the revenue earned by the Hindu temples are not being used for the works related to other religions. The government has made other arrangements for the developments of churches and mosques, he said.

The temples in Mysuru district, including Chamundeshwari temple in the city and Srikanteshwara temple in Nanjangud, are earning a good revenue. The money earned by the temples would be used for improving the basic facilities like toilets, lodging and drinking water at the temples.

There are plans to organise mass wedding ceremonies at 110 temples in the state. The programme will be held in two phases, on April 26 and May 24, he said.

The minister visited Chamundi Hill and Nanjangud and held discussions with the officials over organising mass wedding ceremonies at the temples there.

The government has constituted a committee to bring Muzrai temples under Sakala scheme, he added.