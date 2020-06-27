Reverse migration of labourers, setback for construction industry

With thousands of migrant labourers returning to their native villages, the construction industry and the real estate sector in Mysuru district is staring at labour shortage. This would delay the completion of projects under progress by around three months, according to builders.

With the fear of Covid mounting, around 3,000 migrant workers from Mysuru district, a majority of them from Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and other places returned to their respective native villages. The government making arrangements to send back the labourers, who wanted to leave, has landed the construction industry in trouble.

There are thousands of migrant workers in construction industry, including granite works, carpentry and other related jobs. When the fear of the pandemic gripped them, many preferred to leave. Around 3,000 labourers may have left, it is said.

Speaking to DH, R Raghunath, vice chairman, Builders Association of India, Mysuru chapter said that the construction industry in Mysuru city and district is facing severe shortage of labourers.

“Builders and contractors are facing a major challenge of planning their site work as there is uncertainty around workers’ availability. Many of them may not return soon. This will definitely disturb the delivery schedule and delay construction activity. Covid-19 lockdown and subsequent reverse migration of workers is a double whammy for the economy, which is already under crisis,” he said.

The developers, under Builders Association of India, ensured that migrant workers were provided food kits, shelter and other essentials during lockdown. Despite this, many left without even informing the developers, once they got an opportunity to travel, Raghunath said.

We are trying to contact them, asking them to return, explaining that the situation here is better. At present, we are trying to complete urgent works, with the few migrant workers available. However, the impact will be severe, if dearth of labour is prolonged, he explained.

Migrant labourers are skilled and hard working. They are ready to work extra hours to complete the project. Though locally available workforce could be trained, it is not enough to complete the projects in Mysuru. Besides, most of them are afraid of working in high-rise structures. Moreover, irregularity in attending to work is the main problem of local workers. We don’t expect any improvement during monsoon season. We are hoping for the situation to improve after Deepavali, opined a contractor.