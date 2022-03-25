Revert to old Mathrupoorna scheme, urges Sringeri MLA

Following complaints on the problems faced by pregnant women and lactating mothers availing benefits under the ‘Maathrupoorna’ scheme, the state government agreed to provide food for such women at their residences as per the old system.

Sringeri MLA Rajegowda T D raised concerns about problems faced by women walking to Anganwadi centres for mid-day meals under the scheme.

Speaker Visweshwar Hegde Kageri also expressed his reservations about asking these women to go to Anganwadi centres for food. Women and Child Development Minister Halappa Achar said,“To ensure that these women get nutritional food, they were asked to come to Anganwadi centres,” he said, assuring measures to rectify the issue.

