Revision of voter rolls under scanner in 3 Assembly segments

The theft of electoral data in Bengaluru has raised suspicions over the credibility of the BBMP’s recent revision of the electoral rolls.

The recent draft voters’ list published by the BBMP revealed that a whopping 6.6 lakh names were removed from the rolls.

Suspecting such discrepancies, the Election Commission of India (ECI), in its order on Friday, directed BBMP to take up 100% verification of electoral rolls in Shivajinagar, Chickpet and Mahadevapura Assembly constituencies.

While 33,376 voters were removed from the voters’ list in Mahadevapura, the number stood at 14,679 at Shivajinagar and 16,231 in Chickpet.

While the BBMP officials maintained that the deletions were made after verifying the duplications and migration of people, the loss of data shows other possibilities.

“The high number of deletions shows that there might have been some mischief, but nothing can be determined immediately, since we do not have the complete details,” a senior BBMP official said.

The ECI order to share the electoral rolls revised after January 1, 2022, with political parties could help undo a few unwarranted changes, yet another official said.

Resident groups and activists have now urged citizens to check out their names in the draft voters’ list published by the BBMP and apply for additions in case their names have been removed.

Deadline extended

The ECI has also extended the deadline for raising objections, additions, and modifications, if any, to December 24 as against the December 9 deadline set by BBMP.

The public can download the Voter Helpline App (VHA), log on to www.nvsp.in, www.voterportal.eci.gov.in, or call the 1950 helpline to check for their names and apply for addition if necessary.