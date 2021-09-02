'Monitor students coming to K'taka from other states'

RGUHS asks colleges to monitor students returning to Karnataka from other states

The university has asked the colleges to nominate an official or the faculty member to coordinate with the university on the issue

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 02 2021, 23:44 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 23:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has asked the affiliated colleges to be vigilant and monitor students returning from other states for Covid-19 like symptoms.

Following the reports on Covid-19 clusters at some of the nursing colleges affiliated with RGUHS, the university has issued a circular on Thursday instructing all colleges to monitor students returning from other states.

The university has asked the colleges to nominate an official or the faculty member to coordinate with the university on the issue.

Dr Jayakara S M, Vice-Chancellor of the university, said a committee has been formed to look into the matter and investigate why colleges had a spike in cases.

Also read: 65 nursing college students from Kerala test Covid-19 positive in Kolar

“All the students in our colleges are vaccinated and have to undergo testing before they come to the campus. We will investigate if there were any lapses in following the guidelines,” said Dr Jayakara.

All colleges have been told that all students and employees coming from Kerala should bring a negative RT-PCR certificate that is not older than 72 hours irrespective of their vaccination status.

So far, Covid-19 clusters have been detected in two nursing colleges in the state -- one in Kolar, another one in Bengaluru. In both the colleges, students who first tested positive have had travel history from Kerala.

