RGUHS insists nursing graduates to serve in B'luru

Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has told nursing graduates to stay put in Bengaluru to join hands in the fight against Covid-19.

The varsity, in a circular, asked all nursing colleges in the state to send a list of staff, postgraduates, interns, students. The medical education department had issued a circular asking those who have completed nursing course to join Covid duty. The risk allowance (remuneration) and insurance details for Covid health care workers have been sent to the colleges. Colleges failing to comply with may not get affiliation for 2020-21. The colleges said a majority of students were from outside Karnataka and it would be difficult to call them back.