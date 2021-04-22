RGUHS launches online Covid-19 awareness programme

To create awareness and to address the many issues related to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) has launched "online training and education for Covid-19 awareness."

The programme is scheduled twice a week (Thursday and Friday), with one to two sessions of 45 minutes duration.

During the programme, there will be a 30-minute discussion with an audience of 1000-10,000 people, comprising healthcare professionals, teaching faculty of all health science institutions, postgraduate and undergraduate students, government, private practitioners and the public.

The first programme was held on Thursday. As explained by the university officials, the programmes will have specialists from the medical field.

On day one, Dr B L Shashi Bhushan, a member of the Covid-19 Technical Advisory Committee, spoke about judicious use of injection Remdesivir and oxygen.

"Target saturation for Covid-19 patients should be 94-96%, and in case of patients with COPD/chronic lung diseases, it should be around 92%. Excess use of oxygen above the target saturation will lead to oxygen toxicity and can cause lung fibrosis," said Dr Bhushan.

The first day of the programme was attended virtually by 550 individuals. "We request everyone to make use of this programme which will be very helpful for healthcare professionals, frontline workers, students and the general public," said Dr Sacchidanand, vice-chancellor of RGUHS.

Details of the programme will be hosted regularly on http://www.rguhs.ac.in