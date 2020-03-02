RGUHS plans coaching for PG medical entrance from next year

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Health Sciences (RGUHS) is planning to provide coaching to help students pursuing undergraduate medical courses at government medical colleges and aspiring for postgraduate seats.

This coaching to crack Post Graduate National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (PG-NEET) will be implemented from the 2020-21 academic year and will help aspirants to appear for PG-NEET 2021.

According to university officials, the coaching will comprise satellite-based video classes. Explaining this to DH, Dr Sachidanand, the vice-chancellor of RGUHS, said that a studio will be set up on the RGUHS campus, where classes will be conducted by subject experts. The same will be lives streamed at all 17 government medical colleges.

Currently, Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) provides coaching for students appearing for the Common Entrance Test every year, but for the postgraduate entrance test, presently, there is no coaching conducted from the government side.

“As NEET is conducted at the national level, there is a need for coaching. If we provide coaching at the college level, it will be beneficial for students aspiring to get admission to PG courses. They can attend coaching classes at the college where they are pursuing the undergraduate course,” said Sachidanand.

However, the university is waiting for a decision by the Centre about changing NEET to NEXT. “There is a discussion going on to convert NEET to NEXT for PG entrance,” he said.