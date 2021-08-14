Rigorous, continuous assessment for class 10, 12 students

Grade 10 and 12 students will be evaluated through rigorous, continuous assessment by the Department of Primary and Secondary Education, which has decided to conduct class-level examinations every two months and a mid-term examination equivalent to final exams.

The department is introducing the assessment methods after taking into account the difficulties faced during the previous academic year in conducting annual examinations as well as announcing the results when the second wave of Covid-19 was at its peak.

"This is a precautionary measure we have taken for grade 10 and 12 during these extraordinary times," said an official from the department.

Due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, the state government had decided to cancel PUC-2 examinations during the 2020-21 academic year. The department had to consider students' performance in grade 10 and 11 to declare the results. But when it came to class 10, there were no choices before the department to promote students rather than conducting examinations.

Read | CBSE to conduct improvement exams for class 12 between Aug 16 and Sept 15

Speaking to DH, Primary and Secondary Education Minister B C Nagesh said, "We do not want that situation to repeat. We have insisted on schools and colleges to conduct four exams in the remaining months and two class-level examinations. If something goes wrong, the performance in these examinations should be considered."

The minister has advised students to take these examinations seriously "as no one can predict what will happen by next March/April because of the pandemic".

Snehal R, director, department of pre-university education, said they have issued a circular to all colleges, asking them to follow the instructions seriously.

With this decision, if offline classes for grade 9 and above resume, the first class-level examinations will be held in October.