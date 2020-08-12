Riots: BJP says it was an attack on 'Dalit' MLA

Following the riots in Bengaluru on late Tuesday evening, the BJP sought to corner the Congress by highlighting that it was a ‘Dalit’ MLA who was attacked.

Leading the charge was BJP national general secretary (organization) B L Santhosh, who asked why Congress pursued “so much of appeasement, fear” even when their own legislator was targeted.

Of the eight tweets by Santhosh related to Bengaluru riots on Wednesday, the term ‘Dalit MLA’ featured in five of them. “Dead silence by Congress even after their Dalit MLA Sri Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy was attacked, house ransacked yesterday in Bengaluru. Total support for RIGHT TO RIOT? For them appeasement is the only official party policy,” he said in one of the tweets.

BJP Karnataka also tagged the incident to Congress’ treatment of Dalits as a mere vote bank. “For decades, Congress has treated Dalits as “Vote Bank” by merely offering them lip sympathy. By failing to strongly condemn the murderous attack on its own Dalit MLA, CONgress has sacrificed the interests of Dalits at the altar of “Appeasement Politics,” it said.

Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao, responded sharply, tweeting, “As usual Santosh is using this terrible incident to gain political mileage. His statement is a crude attempt to communalise the issue and divide on caste lines. Pathetic and deplorable.” That is what BJP and RSS does best, play politics over dead bodies, he said.

Tourism Minister C T Ravi demanded a comment on the “violent attack by Muslims on a Dalit Congress MLA’s house” from Rahul Gandhi. “Will Rahul Gandhi take up the cause of a Dalit MLA or will he turn blind eye to the atrocities against Dalits?” he said.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel alleged that the incident was a pre-planned controversy, while state general secretary said that the riot was part of an attempt to create anarchy in India by some elements desperate over the construction of Ram Temple at Ayodhya.