RIP Puneeth Rajkumar: A powerhouse performer who became an inseparable part of Kannada Cinema

Sandalwood star Puneeth Rajkumar passed away in Bengaluru on Friday after suffering a heart attack much to the shock of movie buffs. He was 46.

The mass hero, Kannada matinee idol Rajkumar's youngest child, made his big-screen debut as an infant when he appeared in his father's popular film Premada Kanike, which hit the screens in 1976. 'Appu' won the Karnataka State Film Award for 'Best Child Actor' for his work in Chalisuva Modagalu, which emerged as a commercial success. It featured 'Annavru' in the lead and was later remade in Telugu as Rajakumar. The young master delivered an equally impressive performance in Bettada Hoovu, which attained cult status and helped him win the National Award for Best Child Actor'.

Puneeth eventually made his 'official debut' with the 2002 release Appu, which emerged as a sensational hit at the box office. The action-comedy was remade in multiple languages, which helped it attain cult status. He subsequently consolidated his standing in the industry with films such as Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raaj, Jackie and Anna Bond. Hudugaru clicked with the younger generation, helping him bag a SIIMA Award in the 'Best Actor' category. In 2015, he pushed his limits as a performer when he played a double role in the 'massy' action-thriller Rana Vikrama. He next appeared in the actioner Chakravyuha, an adaptation of the Tamil movie Ivan Vetrimathiri, which appealed to die-hard fans.

The 'Powerstar' scored inarguably the biggest hit of his career when he collaborated with director Santosh Ananddram for the actioner Raajakumar, a subtle ode to his father's evergreen classic Kasturi Nivasa. The film, which hit the screens in 2017, catered to a family audience and had pretty much everything--right for songs to romance-- that one would expect from a commercial entertainer. The film starred Priya Anand, best known for her work in the Hindi movie English Vinglish, as the female protagonist and marked her Sandalwood debut.

The two impressed fans with their reel chemistry and emerged as a popular pair. The same year he acted alongaide Rashmika Mandanna in Anjani Putra. The star did not have any major releases the next year but eventually returned to the big screen with the 2019 release Natasaarvabhowma, which got a wide release in Karnataka. His last movie Yuvarathnaa released earlier this year, receiving positive reviews. It, however, could not reach its potential due to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. He was working on James and Pavan Kumar's Dvitva. The actor also produced movies such as French Biriyani, Kavaludaari and Law.

His untimely death is a big loss for Kannada cinema.