River Krishna continues to be in spate

River Krishna and its tributaries are in spate following copious rain in their catchment areas and release of waters from reservoirs in Maharashtra.

All major roads providing direct connectivity with neighbouring states of Maharashtra and Goa have been cut off.

Waters of River Vedganga flooded more than one kilometer stretch of Pune-Bengaluru national highway near Yamgarni in Nippani taluk. Movement of vehicles on the stretch has been prohibited till Wednesday. The ban could be extended further if the situation does not improve. Police have asked travelers to avoid the route.

River Malaprabha is flowing over danger level and has submerged the bridge connecting Belagavi with Panaji. The road has been closed for traffic. Another road from Chorla Ghat too has been closed since Monday due to landslides and bridge becoming fragile near Jamboti. Roads connecting about 15 villages in the taluk too have been cut off due to floods.

Inflow into River Krishna and its tributaries increased to over 3.26 lakh cusec on Tuesday making life difficult for the residents from the villages in Nippani, Chikkodi, Raibag, Athani and Kagwad taluks. People from marooned Jugul village in Athani taluk were evacuated to safety by using boats. A total of 25 roads and bridges in Chikkodi subdivision are under water.

District administration has cautioned people from venturing into the flooded rivers and roads with over 100 village being affected severely and equal numbers being partially affected. People from 2,073 families in the five taluks have been evacuated to safety and housed in 22 relief centres wherein food, accommodation and medical facilities have been provided to them. Livestock numbering 3,826 too have been moved to safer places and fodder made available for them.

Personnel from the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Relief Force, Army and Police were overseeing the relief and rescue measures and were shifting the residents to safer places from the flooded villages using boats.

Personnel from various departments have been posted near submerged bridges and barrages to ensure none makes efforts to venture into them.

River Ghataprabha is also swollen creating flood situation downstream in Gokak taluk. The waters of River Markandeya have flooded the Belgundi-Rakaskoppa Road.

Nagappa Madar (40) was killed after he was trapped under the rubble of the roof of his house which collapsed at Hoskote village in Bailhongal taluk. Trainees from Police Training School in Khanapur had to be evacuated river water gushing into its premises.