Ro-Ro service rolls off from Bale to Nelmangala

The trial run of Roll-On-Roll-Off (RORO), carrying road vehicles, on open flat railway wagons was carried out from Bale (Solapur) to Nelmangala (Bengaluru) by Central Railway on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his recent Independence Day speech, has envisaged multimodal connectivity to take India to the next level of development.

Railways provide hassle-free and environmentally friendly transport to medium to large quantum of freight, according to a press statement.

Rail transport is most fuel-efficient of all means of transport and is much safer than the road.

Roll-on-Roll-off is a multimodal delivery model have several advantages like faster movement of goods and essentials, reducing time taken by trucks to reach destinations due to traffic congestion in between cities.

It also reduces congestion on the roads, saves precious fuel and reduces carbon footprint.

Bengaluru and Solapur cities are thriving business cities, rich in Agri-products.

Substantial road traffic carrying a large number of commodities moves between these two cities.