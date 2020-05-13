Road transport corpn staff donate Rs 9.85 cr to CM fund

The employees of four state road transport corporations have contributed around Rs 10 crore out of their salaries to the Chief Minister's Covid-19 Relief Fund. The salaries of these employees were delayed till last week due to the financial crisis caused by the lockdown.

Deputy Chief Minister Laxman S Savadi, who holds the transport department portfolio, handed over a cheque of Rs 9.85 crore to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday. The officers and employees of KSRTC, BMTC, NEKRTC and NWKRTC have contributed one-day salary to the fund.

The transport corporations have stopped bus operations for the last two months due to lock down and this has resulted in revenue loss.

"For the first time in the history of state road transport undertakings in Karnataka, the salaries of the employees paid by the government," the KSRTC said.

Savadi thanked the chief minister for supporting the corporations and boosting the morale of employees. BMTC chairperson Nandeesh Reddy, Transport Department Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta and other officials were present.