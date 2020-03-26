Roads leading to Kerala blocked in Dakshina Kannada

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday has asked officials to monitor the border with Kasaragod in Kerala which has reported a large number of Covid-19 positive cases.

Yediyurappa, who held a videoconferencing with deputy commissioners on steps taken to control the spread of Covid-19 and for the implementation of lockdown, asked them to take measures to see that people remain at home.

Officials in Dakshina Kannada deployed excavators to dump soil on roads leading to Kerala to prevent vehicular movement between the two states.

Roads in Dakshina Kannada connecting Kerala in Manjanady, Balepuni and Naringana villages were closed for vehicular movement.

Kasaragod district in north Kerala continues to be far ahead of other districts in Kerala with respect to Covid-19 infection with 47 active cases. However, the district heaved a sigh of relief on Thursday as many persons in the high-risk category tested negative.

Meanwhile, a 51-year old Covid-19 infected person at Palakkad district in Kerala triggered a scare forcing over 300 to go into isolation as he allegedly ignored the directive to remain on isolation after returning from abroad.