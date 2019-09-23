RoB work: Rlys suspends engineers

The Railways has suspended two engineers and a bridge inspector for taking up works on a busy railway track without getting necessary clearances, putting themselves and others in harm’s way.

The incident occurred on September 9. South Western Railway authorities were alerted to the violation of the rules during the execution of work related to the construction of a road over bridge (RoB), in lieu of the existing level crossing near Harihar.

As per the rules, engineers have to take clearance and temporary line block to ensure suspension of train operations during the work. However, side slewing (work related to launch of girders) was taken up without line block.

When the incident came to light, the executive engineer and bridge inspector were suspended on the spot, pending inquiry. The deputy chief engineer (North) was suspended a day later.

Sources in SWR said any issues related to safety will be taken seriously as the smallest violation could lead to a major problem. “In such circumstances, there is no consideration of whether it is a minor or major violation. Even the smallest misstep can translate into a tragedy,” sources said.