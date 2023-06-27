Roger Binny meets Siddaramaiah

Binny and former KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya met Siddaramaiah and congratulated him for becoming the chief minister.

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 27 2023, 22:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2023, 05:29 ist
Roger Binny. Credit: PTI Photo

The Board of Control for Cricket in India president Roger Binny met Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday.

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Binny and former KSCA treasurer Vinay Mruthyunjaya met Siddaramaiah and congratulated him for becoming the chief minister for the second term.  

Roger Binny
BCCI
Siddaramaiah
Karnataka

